WORLD
2 min read
Zelenskyy says he'd accept nuclear weapons from UK, France 'with pleasure'
Ukraine's president said no such proposals had been made, but added he would consider the offer, after Moscow accused UK and France of seeking to equip Kiev with a nuclear bomb.
Zelenskyy says he'd accept nuclear weapons from UK, France 'with pleasure'
Zelenskyy says he would accept a UK or France nuclear offer “with pleasure". / AA
19 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has not been offered nuclear weapons by the UK or France, but stressed that he would accept such an offer “with pleasure.”

With pleasure, but I didn’t have propositions. But with pleasure,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News, an excerpt of which was shared by Ukrainian media outlets, including the RBC-Ukraine news agency, when asked about Russian claims that Ukraine is "trying to get a nuclear weapon via Britain and France."

“No, it’s not happening,” Zelenskyy went on to say on Friday, commenting on if such a thing would take place.

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service accused the UK and France of actively working to provide Kiev with a nuclear bomb.

It claimed that Britain and France believe that, by possessing nuclear weapons, Ukraine would be able to secure more favourable terms for ending the war, which entered its fifth year on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Kiev alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Zelenskyy had previously rejected Russia's accusations, dismissing them as pressure tactics ahead of upcoming US-mediated peace talks.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine, Russia agree ceasefire around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA
RECOMMENDED

Peace efforts persist

Zelenskyy recently marked the fourth anniversary of the ongoing war between Moscow and Kiev and pledged to "do everything to secure peace and justice" in Ukraine.

"That (the fourth anniversary) says a great deal about our resistance, about how Ukraine has fought all this time. Behind those words stand millions of our people, immense courage, incredibly hard work, endurance, and the long path Ukraine has been pursuing since February 24," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

Ukraine-Russia peace talks remain active under heavy US mediation but show no major breakthrough.

Following bilateral US-Ukraine discussions in Geneva (focused on post-war reconstruction, security guarantees, and economic support), the next trilateral round involving Russia is expected in early March, likely in Abu Dhabi.

RelatedTRT World - Four years on, Zelenskyy pledges 'peace and justice' for Ukraine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul
Iran offers to mediate as Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes escalate