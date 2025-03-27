WORLD
2 min read
Bosnia court issues international arrest warrant for Serb leader Dodik
Dodik, who leads the Serb-run half of Bosnia, has repeatedly called for the separation of the territory from the rest of Bosnia, fueling fears of instability.
00:00
Bosnia court issues international arrest warrant for Serb leader Dodik
Dodik has faced US and British sanctions for his separatism, but he has had the support of Moscow. / Reuters
March 27, 2025

A Bosnian court has said it was seeking an international arrest warrant for Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, who is facing legal action for his separatist policies.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina said in a statement that it issued the demand on Wednesday and that the decision is now in the hands of Interpol.

Pro-Russia Dodik, who leads the Serb-run half of Bosnia, has repeatedly called for the separation of the territory from the rest of Bosnia, fueling fears of instability.

He has faced US and British sanctions for his separatism, but he has had the support of Moscow.

Defying Bosnia's court, Dodik has refused to appear for questioning on suspicion that he violated the country's constitution.

He traveled this week to neighbouring Serbia, where he attended a gathering with populist President Aleksandar Vucic before proceeding to Israel.

Vucic has said Serbia would not arrest Dodik and has criticised legal proceedings against him.

RECOMMENDED

Struggles on EU path

The Bosnia court statement also said it is seeking the arrest of Bosnian Serb parliament speaker Nenad Stevandic, who also briefly visited Serbia.

There have been fears of clashes between the police loyal to Dodik and the Bosnian police forces, stoking tensions that have pushed Bosnia to the biggest crisis since more than 100,000 people were killed in an ethnic war from 1992 to 1995.

The conflict in Bosnia ended in a US-brokered peace deal that created two administrations bound by central institutions.

Bosnia's Serbs took up arms after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s' to create a state to join neighboring Serbia.

Bosnia has been seeking European Union membership, but progress has been slow because of constant ethnic and political disputes.

RelatedEU leaders agree to open membership talks with Bosnia

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib convicted in 1MDB corruption trial
North Korea's Kim pushes to expand missile, shell production to strengthen 'war deterrence'
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash