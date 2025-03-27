A Bosnian court has said it was seeking an international arrest warrant for Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, who is facing legal action for his separatist policies.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina said in a statement that it issued the demand on Wednesday and that the decision is now in the hands of Interpol.

Pro-Russia Dodik, who leads the Serb-run half of Bosnia, has repeatedly called for the separation of the territory from the rest of Bosnia, fueling fears of instability.

He has faced US and British sanctions for his separatism, but he has had the support of Moscow.

Defying Bosnia's court, Dodik has refused to appear for questioning on suspicion that he violated the country's constitution.



He traveled this week to neighbouring Serbia, where he attended a gathering with populist President Aleksandar Vucic before proceeding to Israel.

Vucic has said Serbia would not arrest Dodik and has criticised legal proceedings against him.