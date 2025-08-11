The two crutches barely support Ahmed al-Agha's frail frame as he emerges from the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Younis, pain etched across his face.



Each step is a struggle for the 37-year-old Palestinian journalist as he tries to reach the scarce transportation that might take him back to his displacement tent just over 8 km away in al-Mawasi.

It's been four months since an Israeli airstrike shattered al-Agha's life on April 7, when he was working at the journalists' tents adjacent to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.



The attack left him with severe shrapnel wounds penetrating his abdomen, a severed artery, a fractured right leg in three places, and embedded fragments in his left foot, back, and shoulder.

"The initial estimates were that after four months, I could move better and faster," al-Agha tells TRT World, pausing to lean against a wall as another wave of pain hits. "But doctors advised me to continue resting and avoid any work that requires movement. It means staying bedridden in the tent and not returning to the profession I love, which is also my source of income."

On Sunday, tragedy struck again in Gaza’s tight-knit journalist community.



An Israeli airstrike targeted the tents outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where five Al Jazeera journalists were working. Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqea, Hisham al-Nawajha, Mohammed Breka, and Ayman al-Jadi were killed in what is widely condemned as a deliberate strike against media workers.



Their deaths sent shockwaves through the world’s press and marked the deadliest single attack on journalists during the conflict.



Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Gaza has become the deadliest place on earth for journalists. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 192 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza in just over 22 months. The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reports that 238 members have died and over 500 have been injured, with many more displaced or forced into exile.



A profession under fire



The April attack that wounded al-Agha was no accident.



He and his colleagues were working in an area near Nasser hospital known to Israeli forces and the international community as a hub for journalists covering the war for dozens of local, Arab, and international media outlets.

"This incident made me compare working in journalism to a profession of death, not seeking the scoop as we had learned in our studies," al-Agha reflects.

Holding a master’s degree in media studies, he had worked as a correspondent for several satellite channels before October 2023. When Israel’s assault on Gaza began, he shifted to freelance work with outlets including Al-Qahirah Al-Ikhbariya and Al-Nile News, primarily focusing on BBC Arabic television and radio.

"Death accompanies us at every stage of our work and wherever we travel, even in hospitals that are supposed to be protected under international law," he adds.

Under international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, hospitals and medical facilities are granted special protection and must not be targeted during armed conflicts.

Commenting on Sunday’s attack on journalists, al-Agha adds, “It is a message from the occupation to every Palestinian journalist: you are our target, and your death won't be far away. We live in terror."

Ibrahim Qannan understands this fear intimately. The 49-year-old correspondent for Al-Ghad satellite channel has lived through 22 months of systematic targeting, beginning with his own injury on October 7, 2023, during bombing at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.