WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Absolutely appalling': Ireland's prime minister condemns fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza
"I urge all parties to adhere to, and implement, the ceasefire agreement and call for a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," says Irish Taoiseach.
'Absolutely appalling': Ireland's prime minister condemns fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza
Mourners gather around the bodies of Abu Dalal family members killed in an Israeli strike on their home in Nuseirat, Gaza, October 29, 2025. / Reuters
October 30, 2025

Ireland’s Taoiseach, or prime minister, strongly condemned Israel’s recent deadly strikes in Gaza, which violated a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

“I strongly condemn the strikes in Gaza that have reportedly left more than 100 dead, including 46 children. I urge all parties to adhere to, and implement, the ceasefire agreement and call for a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” Micheal Martin posted to X late on Wednesday.

Stressing that the latest loss of “so many innocent lives” is “absolutely appalling”, he reiterated the need to respect international law.

“All parties need to honour the commitments they made and to work to ensure that the other elements of the plan can move forward. Too many people have suffered and died already,” Martin added.

His remarks came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in Gaza since Tuesday evening, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since October 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

RECOMMENDED

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israeli ministers that Israel would decide for itself where and when to strike its foes inside Gaza, despite the US-brokered ceasefire that foresees the deployment of an international security force in the besieged enclave.

Israel’s renewed attacks also wounded 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry added.

Ministry data shows that since the ceasefire took effect, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 injured in Israeli attacks.

Since October 2023, Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed more than 68,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others.

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches deadly air strike in Gaza in new violation of ceasefire

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires