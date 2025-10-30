Ireland’s Taoiseach, or prime minister, strongly condemned Israel’s recent deadly strikes in Gaza, which violated a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

“I strongly condemn the strikes in Gaza that have reportedly left more than 100 dead, including 46 children. I urge all parties to adhere to, and implement, the ceasefire agreement and call for a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” Micheal Martin posted to X late on Wednesday.

Stressing that the latest loss of “so many innocent lives” is “absolutely appalling”, he reiterated the need to respect international law.

“All parties need to honour the commitments they made and to work to ensure that the other elements of the plan can move forward. Too many people have suffered and died already,” Martin added.

His remarks came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in Gaza since Tuesday evening, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since October 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.