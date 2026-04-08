Washington DC — US news outlets are giving extensive coverage to the US-Iran ceasefire, which has been mediated by Pakistan. It is being treated as the top breaking story, while also warning about the fragility of the 14-day truce amid reports of multiple violations.

This follows President Donald Trump's announcement late on Tuesday of a conditional ceasefire with Tehran. The ceasefire pauses US-Israeli strikes on Iran in exchange for Iran allowing the safe, full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, which was open before the war began on February 28.

Talks are set for Saturday in Pakistani capital, Islamabad. Iranian and US reps will attend, potentially marking the first direct talks between the two.

In their coverage, CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post are emphasising the last-minute, fragile nature of the truce deal.

They're highlighting Trump's stark shift from dire threats against Iran, made shortly before his deadline.

The Washington Post leads with "Halt in strikes mostly holds after Trump, Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire…", noting that both Washington and Tehran have claimed victory, and the deal raises the prospect of some respite.

However, WaPo also mentions that Israel appeared to be breaching the ceasefire by intensifying bombardment on Lebanon, where it has killed over 250 and wounded hundreds others.

CNN is leading with "Fragile ceasefire takes effect as US and Iran prepare for talks in Pakistan", highlighting claims from both sides and mentioning that Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend talks in Islamabad.

The outlet has published an analysis by Abbas Al Lawati, arguing that Iran has emerged from the war with an "unprecedented strategic advantage".

The New York Times is leading with "Fragile Cease-Fire Takes Hold as Both Sides Claim Victory", stressing, however, that global relief has been marred by uncertainty over what comes next.

Despite backing the US-Iran truce, Israel's strikes on Lebanon continue, the NYT reports. The paper also features a news story on how Pakistan became the key mediator between the US and Iran.

Related TRT World - Will the US-Iran ceasefire become lasting peace?

Fox News is mainly highlighting Trump's influence and US achievements.

Its main headlines stresses that the Pakistan-brokered truce deal happened because "Iran’s new regime faced a brutal choice before ultimately agreeing to a US ceasefire deal."

The news outlet prominently features Trump’s comments and statements from officials such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has declared a "decisive military victory" over Iran, and VP JD Vance’s warning that the ceasefire with Iran is "fragile" but will hold if Tehran negotiates in good faith.