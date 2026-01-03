Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday declared a state of emergency over what his government called an "extremely serious military aggression" by the United States on the capital Caracas.
Multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around the city.
"Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people," Maduro's government said.
Maduro has also called on the country’s forces to mobilise, condemning what he called an “imperialist attack” on Venezuela.
Maduro said on Saturday in a statement that civilians and the army had been jointly deployed to safeguard national sovereignty and public order, describing the move as a unified effort involving the people, the military and the police.
He said the government would lodge formal complaints with the UN Security Council, the UN secretary-general, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Non-Aligned Movement, seeking international condemnation of the United States and accountability for what Caracas describes as aggression.
State of emergency
Maduro announced the activation of all national defence plans under the constitution and national security laws, and signed a decree declaring a state of “external commotion” across the country, giving the government extraordinary powers.
He said the measure was intended to protect citizens’ rights, ensure the continuity of state institutions and prepare Venezuela for armed resistance if required.
The president also ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of the Command for the Comprehensive Defence of the Nation, instructing regional and municipal defence bodies to mobilise without delay.
Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, Maduro said Venezuela reserves the right to self-defence and called on governments and peoples around the world to show solidarity, ending his address with a quote from late president Hugo Chavez calling for unity, struggle and victory.
‘US behind the strikes’
The United States military was behind a series of strikes against the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, US media reported.
The White House and Pentagon have not commented on the explosions and reports of aircraft over the city.
US media outlets CBS News and Fox News reported that unnamed Trump administration officials confirmed that US forces were involved.
Trump administration officials are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early on Saturday morning, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X.
The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
A US official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the US is carrying out strikes inside Venezuela, without providing further details about the attacks.