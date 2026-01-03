WORLD
3 min read
Maduro orders nationwide mobilisation as Venezuela denounces US 'imperialist attack'
Maduro declares a state of emergency and deploys civilians and armed forces to safeguard sovereignty and public order.
Maduro orders nationwide mobilisation as Venezuela denounces US 'imperialist attack'
Soldiers guard the area around the Miraflores presidential palace after explosions were heard in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. / AP
January 3, 2026

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday declared a state of emergency over what his government called an "extremely serious military aggression" by the United States on the capital Caracas.

Multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around the city.

"Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people," Maduro's government said.

Maduro has also called on the country’s forces to mobilise, condemning what he called an “imperialist attack” on Venezuela.

Maduro said on Saturday in a statement that civilians and the army had been jointly deployed to safeguard national sovereignty and public order, describing the move as a unified effort involving the people, the military and the police.

He said the government would lodge formal complaints with the UN Security Council, the UN secretary-general, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Non-Aligned Movement, seeking international condemnation of the United States and accountability for what Caracas describes as aggression.

RelatedTRT World - Explosions shake Caracas amid Trump's warning of strikes on Venezuela

State of emergency

Maduro announced the activation of all national defence plans under the constitution and national security laws, and signed a decree declaring a state of “external commotion” across the country, giving the government extraordinary powers.

He said the measure was intended to protect citizens’ rights, ensure the continuity of state institutions and prepare Venezuela for armed resistance if required.

RECOMMENDED

The president also ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of the Command for the Comprehensive Defence of the Nation, instructing regional and municipal defence bodies to mobilise without delay.

Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, Maduro said Venezuela reserves the right to self-defence and called on governments and peoples around the world to show solidarity, ending his address with a quote from late president Hugo Chavez calling for unity, struggle and victory.

‘US behind the strikes’

The United States military was behind a series of strikes against the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, US media reported.

The White House and Pentagon have not commented on the explosions and reports of aircraft over the city.

US media outlets CBS News and Fox News reported that unnamed Trump administration officials confirmed that US forces were involved.

Trump administration officials are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital, Caracas, early on Saturday morning, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X.

The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

A US official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the US is carrying out strikes inside Venezuela, without providing further details about the attacks.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends