The death toll from Saturday’s landslide in Indonesia rose to 38 as search and rescue operations continued for dozens of people reported missing in West Java, according to Indonesia’s disaster management agency.

The number includes 23 soldiers that were trapped by landslides and confirmed dead by authorities.

The landslide hit Pasir Langu village in the Bandung Barat region early on Saturday, triggered by heavy rains that began a day earlier.

The village was located in a hilly area of the province about 100 kilometres southeast of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

The 23 Marines were caught in the landslide during training exercises for Indonesia-Papua New Guinea border patrols on Saturday, First Admiral Tunggul, the Navy spokesperson, said.

"The incident occurred due to extreme weather conditions with heavy rainfall, which caused a landslide at the training site," said Tunggul, who goes by only one name.

Related TRT World - Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia

Rising death toll