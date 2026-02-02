A Hindu gym owner in India’s Uttarakhand state is facing threats after intervening to protect a Muslim shopkeeper from harassment by a Hindu mob made up of members of the far-right outfit Bajrang Dal. The moment was captured on video and has since gone viral.

“I am not a Hindu, I am not a Muslim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being. Because after I die, I have to answer to God and to humanity, not to any religion,” gym owner Deepak Kumar, 46, stated proudly in a video on Instagram after the incident.

He added, “I will not back down.”

The episode began in the northern Indian town of Kotdwar on January 26, when Kumar was at a friend’s shop and saw a group threatening 70-year-old Wakeel Ahmed, a Muslim shopkeeper. The men demanded that Ahmed remove the word ‘baba’ from the name of his shop, ‘Baba School Dress’, claiming the term could only be used for Hindu religious figures, Indian media reported .

A video of the confrontation, which has since gone viral, shows Kumar questioning the demand. “The shop is 30 years old; will you change the name?” he asks. When one of the men asks him his name, Deepak responds, “My name is Mohammad Deepak!”

