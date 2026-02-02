A Hindu gym owner in India’s Uttarakhand state is facing threats after intervening to protect a Muslim shopkeeper from harassment by a Hindu mob made up of members of the far-right outfit Bajrang Dal. The moment was captured on video and has since gone viral.
“I am not a Hindu, I am not a Muslim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being. Because after I die, I have to answer to God and to humanity, not to any religion,” gym owner Deepak Kumar, 46, stated proudly in a video on Instagram after the incident.
He added, “I will not back down.”
The episode began in the northern Indian town of Kotdwar on January 26, when Kumar was at a friend’s shop and saw a group threatening 70-year-old Wakeel Ahmed, a Muslim shopkeeper. The men demanded that Ahmed remove the word ‘baba’ from the name of his shop, ‘Baba School Dress’, claiming the term could only be used for Hindu religious figures, Indian media reported.
A video of the confrontation, which has since gone viral, shows Kumar questioning the demand. “The shop is 30 years old; will you change the name?” he asks. When one of the men asks him his name, Deepak responds, “My name is Mohammad Deepak!”
Deepak later said the statement was meant to express unity and equality. “I intended to convey that I was an Indian and everyone is equal before the law,” he told The Indian Express.
Since the video spread online, Deepak has been targeted by right-wing social media users on X, Instagram and Facebook, with abusive comments flooding his public profiles. At the same time, many users have expressed support and gratitude for his stand.
Crowds had gathered outside his home and his gym, forcing police to step in. Protesters were heard demanding that he come outside, while accusing him of siding with Muslims.
In response, Deepak posted videos defending his stance and rejecting religious division.
“I just want to say this to all of you, to my brothers, sisters, and friends, that our country needs love and affection, not hatred. You can spread as much hatred as you want; there is no stopping that. But spreading love is a very big thing,” he said in his video.
Police have registered two cases in connection with the incident. One was based on the shopkeeper’s allegations of intimidation, and the second was filed against 30 to 40 unidentified individuals accused of inciting communal disharmony, blocking a national highway and manhandling police personnel.