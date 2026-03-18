The head of the UN's maritime body has urged "practical measures" to protect trade ships threatened by the Middle East war, as he opened an emergency meeting amid fears for thousands of stranded ships and seafarers.

The International Maritime Organisation — responsible for regulating international shipping safety — discussed efforts to ease the shipping crisis during the two-day gathering at its London headquarters on Wednesday.

The IMO's 40-member council could vote on Thursday on several proposed resolutions, including one to "establish a safe maritime corridor to allow the safe evacuation of seafarers and ships stranded in the Persian Gulf".

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However, if passed, resolutions remain non-binding.

The meeting — open to all 176 member states as well as dozens of NGOs and maritime industry bodies — comes as Iran's retaliation to Israeli-US strikes cripples commercial shipping in or near the Strait of Hormuz.

That has left around 20,000 seafarers stranded on approximately 3,200 vessels west of the key maritime chokepoint, according to the latest information from the IMO.

"This situation is unacceptable and unsustainable," IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said as the gathering got underway, urging members to focus on "practical measures" to resolve it.

"Shipping has demonstrated time and again how resilient it is but geopolitics are testing the sector to the limit and every time that shipping is used as collateral damage in these conflicts, the whole world is negatively affected."

'Unjustifiable' attacks

Gulf states hit out at Iran in their opening statements.

"The United Arab Emirates expresses its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of... Iran's unprovoked, unjustifiable, indiscriminate and wholly unlawful attacks," the country's IMO delegate said.

He said they "constitute a serious breach of our sovereignty, territorial integrity" and were "a flagrant violation of fundamental rules and principles of international law".

An effective Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — through which a fifth of global crude and liquefied natural gas normally transits — has dramatically spiked oil prices and spooked markets.