ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Khamenei, in his first public statement after the truce, slammed the US for attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites.
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Iran's Khamenei declares victory over Israel. / AP
June 26, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made his first public statement on Thursday after the US announced a ceasefire to end Israel-Iran clashes.

He said that Iran achieved victory over Israel.

“With all that clamour, with all those claims, the Zionist regime, under the blows of the Islamic Republic, has almost collapsed and been crushed,” Khamenei said in a televised message to the Iranian people posted on his official X account.

“I offer my congratulations on the victory over the fallacious Zionist regime,” he added.

"The Zionist regime almost collapsed and was crushed under the strikes of the Islamic Republic," Khamenei said in a statement carried by state media.

Never surrender

He also said that Iran will 'never surrender' to the US and that the United States has "gained nothing" from its attacks during the conflict with Israel.

RECOMMENDED

"It has gained nothing from this war," Khamenei said of Washington, adding, "The Islamic Republic won and in retaliation dealt a severe slap to the face of America, and that Trump is trying to hide the truth.”

"The American president indicated in one of his statements that Iran must surrender. Surrender! It is no longer a question of enrichment, nor of the nuclear industry, but of the surrender of Iran," said Khamenei in a televised speech.

"Such an event (surrender) will never happen. It will never happen."

Shortly after Iran's Supreme Leader finished his speech, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted the message with a picture of himself and Trump holding hands.

Netanyahu said he would continue to work with US President Donald Trump to "defeat our common enemies, free our hostages, and quickly expand the circle of peace".

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report