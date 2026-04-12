Hungary’s incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban has conceded defeat in general elections.

“We will serve our nation from opposition,” he said on Sunday.

Earlier, Tisza party leader Peter Magyar said Viktor Orban, who has led the country for 16 years, has conceded defeat in Hungarian parliamentary elections.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban just called to congratulate us on our victory," Magyar posted on social media, as Magyar's Tisza party stood at 52.49 percent and Fidesz 38.83 percent with 53.45 percent of precincts counted.

Voting ended in Hungary on Sunday in a parliamentary election, with more than 8 million eligible voters casting ballots to elect members of the 199-seat National Assembly.

Polling stations opened at 0400GMT and closed at 1700GMT.

The National Election Office began publishing the first preliminary results after 8 pm (1800GMT).

Hungary recorded an early voter turnout of 74.23 percent as of 1500GMT, with nationwide turnout at that time already surpassing the final turnout of any previous national parliamentary election, according to data released by the National Election Office.