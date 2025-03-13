Top military officials from Türkiye, Britain, and France have gathered in Paris to discuss defence and security challenges in Europe, with a strong focus on supporting Ukraine.

On Thursday, Turkish Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak met with his counterparts, France’s Thierry Burkhard and Britain’s Tony Radakin, to align strategic responses to ongoing security threats.

General Burkhard highlighted a "convergence of views on the need to provide a solid response to support Ukraine" and ensure the stability of Europe.

The meeting follows a larger summit in Paris earlier this week, where over 30 countries deliberated on Ukraine’s security, notably without US representation.

Türkiye’s growing role in European security

The high-level meetings in Paris underscore Türkiye’s increasing importance in the evolving European security framework. As a key NATO ally, Türkiye possesses the second-largest army in the alliance after the US and maintains strong defence ties across Europe.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict while enhancing its defence cooperation with European countries.

Ankara’s diplomatic engagement with both Kiev and Moscow makes it a crucial player in efforts to maintain regional stability.