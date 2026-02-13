Why is it in Greece’s best interests to strengthen ties with Türkiye?
WORLD
4 min read
Why is it in Greece’s best interests to strengthen ties with Türkiye?Athens appears to be recalibrating its strategy towards Ankara, with experts arguing that closer ties with Türkiye reflect not just diplomatic preference but strategic necessity shaped by NATO dynamics, EU expectations and Greece’s economic realities
Meeting indicated that both countries, despite maintaining longstanding differences, are committed to cooperation. / AA
Esra Karataş AlpayEsra Karataş Alpay
9 hours ago

The sixth Türkiye–Greece High-Level Cooperation Council in Ankara, marked by Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s visit and multiple cooperation deals, represented more than a symbolic diplomatic gesture.

The meeting this week indicated that both countries are committed to preserving a workable framework of cooperation and expanding collaboration in areas such as investment, maritime trade, economic cooperation, earthquake preparedness, culture, science, and technology.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised after the talks that disputes between the two neighbours are “solvable,” reinforcing Ankara’s preference for dialogue. 

Athens’ stance indicates it also recognises the importance of handling disagreements while increasing areas of agreement.

This approach is not driven by goodwill alone, but by strategic necessity, experts say.

Visne Korkmaz, an international relations professor at Istanbul’s Nisantasi University, tells TRT World that the transformation currently underway in transatlantic security has significantly altered Athens’ calculations.

“The political and strategic cost of adopting an overtly anti-Ankara posture has increased,” she says, pointing to Türkiye’s growing visibility and weight within NATO’s evolving deterrence architecture. 

And as the United States recalibrates its approach to European security—seeking greater burden-sharing while remaining anchored to NATO—European allies are expected to enhance their defence contributions.

“In such an environment, Türkiye’s military capabilities gain renewed strategic value,” Korkmaz says.

Europe’s regional realities

According to an international relations academic at Middle East Technical University, Oktay Firat Tanrisever, Greece’s calculations are shaped by a shifting strategic environment. 

As a NATO member, Athens would face higher costs within the Alliance framework if tensions with Ankara escalated into any confrontation. 

He also notes that Washington values dialogue with Türkiye across multiple regions — from the Middle East to the Eastern Mediterranean — reinforcing the perception in Athens that prolonged polarisation with Ankara would receive limited backing from the current US administration.

“Both the United States and the European Union expect Greece to remain in constructive relations with Türkiye,” Tanrisever tells TRT World. 

Within this broader context, Tanrisever argues that Greece’s push for cooperation with Türkiye is driven largely by strategic necessity.

At a time when Europe is reassessing its security architecture, Türkiye’s role in European security has become increasingly important.

Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain have expressed interest in strengthening ties with Ankara. 

“Greece does not currently possess wide latitude to draw European states into an overt anti-Türkiye polarisation,” Korkmaz says.

Moreover, the geopolitical landscape of the Eastern Mediterranean remains fluid. 

RECOMMENDED

Regional alignments—whether involving the European states, or North African actors—are constantly evolving. 

In such an environment, for Greece, sustaining rigid polarisation risks diplomatic isolation rather than strategic advantage, experts say.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes

Domestic Strategic Pragmatism

Beyond international pressures, domestic realities also shape Athens’ approach. 

Greece’s economy still needs stability, and increased tensions with Türkiye could lead to real economic consequences, analysts say.

The tourism industry, in particular, benefits from peaceful bilateral relations.

“The Prime Minister’s visit and the agreements signed show that both countries wish to maintain a reasonable basis for cooperation,” Tanrisever says.

In his assessment, avoiding escalation is necessary for Greece’s own national interests.

Korkmaz notes that while Greece has historically followed what she calls a “mini-state strategy”—internationalising disputes with Türkiye and using third-party deterrence—it is now combining this approach with hedging.

“There are no significant gains in triggering an arms race or provoking Ankara,” she emphasises. 

“If Greece wants to ensure that Türkiye remains in a position of strategic self-restraint, cooperation and confidence-building must be foregrounded.”

Taken together, the Ankara meeting suggests that Athens recognises the limits of confrontation in a rapidly evolving security order. 

Strengthening ties with Türkiye is not just a diplomatic preference—it's a strategic decision shaped by transatlantic expectations, European realignments, and domestic economic realities.

The transatlantic security shift, Europe’s pursuit of a new strategic balance, and Greece’s economic sensitivities have reduced the scope for escalation while increasing the incentives for careful cooperation. 

For Greece, the positive agenda emerging from Ankara is less a tactical pause and more a strategic necessity shaped by the realities of a changing regional and global order.

Related - YouTube


SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel plans Ramadan curbs on Al-Aqsa Mosque access
China vows countermeasures after CIA recruitment clip
Japan's fishing boat seizure deepens tensions with China
US lawmakers ramp up pressure on Taiwan to pass defence spending bill
Fatal shooting rocks US university, forcing lockdown
Another US aircraft carrier moves to Middle East amid Iran nuclear talks: report
Türkiye, TRNC to finalise new economic deal by late March: Vice President Yilmaz
One killed, six hurt in Russian air attack on port in Ukraine's Odessa region: official
Global leaders gather in Munich as 'bulldozer politics' stirs concern
Manchester United co-owner apologises for his claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
BNP claims Bangladesh election win as US congratulates party on 'historic' victory
Democrat Jamie Raskin accuses Justice Department of 'spying' on lawmakers reviewing Epstein files
BNP leading as counting continues in first Bangladesh polls since Hasina ouster
Trump hopes Iran deal next month while Netanyahu voices 'general scepticism'
Immigration deadlock threatens to plunge Washington into crisis as shutdown looms