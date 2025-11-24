Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al Burhan criticised on Sunday the proposal presented by the Quad Mechanism through the US President’s adviser for Middle East and African affairs, Massad Boulos.

He said the paper “is the worst document ever submitted, as it eliminates the armed forces, calls for dissolving all security agencies, and keeps the rebel militia (Rapid Support Forces) in its areas.”

Burhan’s statement was made during a meeting between him and senior army officers, including those ranked brigadier general and above, according to a statement from the council.

Burhan did not disclose the details of the paper he referred to.

However, on September 12, the Quad (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and the United States) issued a statement calling for an initial three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan to allow urgent humanitarian aid to enter all areas, paving the way for a permanent ceasefire.

This would be followed by the launch of a comprehensive and transparent transitional process to be completed within nine months, meeting the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an independent civilian government with broad legitimacy and accountability.

There was no immediate comment from the Quartet parties or from Massad Boulos regarding Burhan’s statements.

‘Unacceptable’

General Burhan, who also leads the army, added: “If the mediation continues in this direction, we will consider it non-neutral.”

He said the US envoy “speaks as if he wants to impose certain dictates on us.”

He added: “We fear that Massad Boulos may become an obstacle to the peace sought by all Sudanese.”

Burhan said Boulos “is making threats and saying that the government is obstructing the arrival of humanitarian convoys and has used chemical weapons.”