Catalan police said on Wednesday they are investigating Islamophobic and xenophobic chants during a friendly football match between Spain and Egypt in Barcelona.

The chants were heard repeatedly from one section of the crowd during the pre-World Cup match, which ended in a draw and was attended by nearly 36,000 spectators.

During halftime, stadium screens displayed a message reminding spectators that participation in “violent, xenophobic, homophobic or racist acts” is prohibited and punishable under the law.

Some fans also jeered Egypt’s national anthem.

The Union of Islamic Communities of Catalonia expressed “outrage” and called for those responsible to be identified and sanctioned.

The incidents also drew widespread condemnation from Spanish politicians.