A private jet carrying eight people crashed late on Sunday at Bangor International Airport in the northeastern US state of Maine.

"A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) will investigate," the FAA confirmed on X.

“Please avoid the airport. The runway is closed at this time,” the airport said earlier in a statement on social media.

It added that the incident is under investigation and that first responders are on the scene.