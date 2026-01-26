WORLD
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
The extent of passengers' injuries is not yet known.
Emergency trucks and crew surround the crash scene off the runway at Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts Sunday June 1, 2014 [FILE]. / Reuters
January 26, 2026

A private jet carrying eight people crashed late on Sunday at Bangor International Airport in the northeastern US state of Maine.

"A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) will investigate," the FAA confirmed on X.

“Please avoid the airport. The runway is closed at this time,” the airport said earlier in a statement on social media.

It added that the incident is under investigation and that first responders are on the scene.

The extent of the passengers' injuries is currently unknown.

CNN reported, citing air traffic control audio, that a pilot was cleared for takeoff on Bangor’s Runway 33 before all traffic was suddenly stopped, with controllers reporting a passenger aircraft had overturned, leading to the airport’s closure and the arrival of emergency vehicles.

The plane is reportedly registered to a Houston-based company.

