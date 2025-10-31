TÜRKİYE
Cevdet Yilmaz says Türkiye must be a deterrent force in an increasingly unstable world, stressing that "no matter how right you are, if you are not strong, you cannot live relying on the mercy of others."
Türkiye will make no compromises with its defence industry, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz says / AA
October 31, 2025

Türkiye will make no compromises whatsoever with its defence industry, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said.

Speaking at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Yilmaz said Türkiye will continue to prioritise the defence industry.

Türkiye must be a deterrent force and further develop its defence industry in a world where NATO members have committed to invest 5 percent of GDP annually on core defence requirements, the European Union has announced its Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, and where geopolitical risks are rising, he stressed.

He said Türkiye has always been a country that prioritises diplomacy and peace.

"A concrete example of this is that it is a country that has prioritised diplomacy and peace on many issues, from Gaza to Karabakh, from Ukraine to Somalia and Ethiopia," he said.

"But we have also learned this: no matter how right you are, if you are not strong, you cannot live in this world relying on the mercy of others," he added.

"We saw this in Gaza. We will be both strong and right. We must do both, and as the Republic of Türkiye, we will do so."

SOURCE:AA
