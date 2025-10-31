Türkiye will make no compromises whatsoever with its defence industry, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said.

Speaking at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Yilmaz said Türkiye will continue to prioritise the defence industry.

Türkiye must be a deterrent force and further develop its defence industry in a world where NATO members have committed to invest 5 percent of GDP annually on core defence requirements, the European Union has announced its Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, and where geopolitical risks are rising, he stressed.

He said Türkiye has always been a country that prioritises diplomacy and peace.