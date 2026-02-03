The foreign ministers of Egypt and Saudi Arabia have called for adhering to diplomatic channels and creating "favourable conditions" to resume dialogue between the US and Iran to reach a "comprehensive and balanced" agreement.

The remarks were made during a meeting in Riyadh between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral ties during the meeting, expressing their shared commitment to strengthening existing partnership frameworks, the statement said.

They also highlighted the importance of containing tensions and preventing the escalation of conflict in the region, "by intensifying efforts to achieve deescalation and prioritising political and diplomatic solutions to crises, thus preventing the region from entering a new cycle of instability."

"The two ministers also affirmed that the nature of the challenges in the region necessitates concerted Arab efforts and continued consultation and coordination among Arab states as a fundamental pillar for protecting Arab national security in the face of regional crises," said the ministry.