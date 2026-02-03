WORLD
2 min read
Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for 'de-escalation, favourable conditions' ahead of US-Iran talks
The ministers urge de-escalation and political solutions to avert a new cycle of regional instability
Egypt, Saudi Arabia call for 'de-escalation, favourable conditions' ahead of US-Iran talks
The remarks were made during a meeting in Riyadh between Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. / Reuters
February 3, 2026

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Saudi Arabia have called for adhering to diplomatic channels and creating "favourable conditions" to resume dialogue between the US and Iran to reach a "comprehensive and balanced" agreement.

The remarks were made during a meeting in Riyadh between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral ties during the meeting, expressing their shared commitment to strengthening existing partnership frameworks, the statement said.

They also highlighted the importance of containing tensions and preventing the escalation of conflict in the region, "by intensifying efforts to achieve deescalation and prioritising political and diplomatic solutions to crises, thus preventing the region from entering a new cycle of instability."

"The two ministers also affirmed that the nature of the challenges in the region necessitates concerted Arab efforts and continued consultation and coordination among Arab states as a fundamental pillar for protecting Arab national security in the face of regional crises," said the ministry.

RECOMMENDED

Joint coordination

Abdelatty and bin Farhan stressed the importance of implementing the second-phase commitments of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, supporting the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, swiftly deploying an international stabilisation force, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid and laying the groundwork for early recovery and reconstruction.”

The top diplomats also called for continuing joint coordination and pushing for a rapid humanitarian truce in Sudan to pave the way for a comprehensive ceasefire and the launch of a political process with full Sudanese ownership.

They also stressed the necessity of preserving Sudan’s unity, the integrity of its territory, and its national institutions.

Sudan has been locked in a bloody conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - 'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation