Ankara reserves 'right to respond to hostile acts' to protect Türkiye amid US‑Israel war on Iran
The Turkish Ministry of Defence says Ankara maintains heightened security along borders and airspace amid US-Israel war on Iran.
Türkiye calls for dialogue and peaceful solutions to regional conflicts. [File photo] / Anadolu Agency
6 hours ago

Türkiye is determined to safeguard its citizens and protect national airspace, the country’s Defence Ministry spokesperson said after a ballistic missile launched from Iran was intercepted by NATO air defence units in the Eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday.

The ministry said fragments later found in the southern province of Hatay were identified as debris from the air defence munition used during the interception. No casualties were reported.

“We reiterate our right to respond to hostile acts from any source while closely coordinating with NATO and allied partners as developments unfold,” Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk said during a press briefing on Thursday.

He also added that Türkiye continues to prioritise regional peace and stability.

Akturk said Ankara is closely monitoring developments amid joint Israeli-US attacks on Iran and Iran’s subsequent targeting of third countries.

“We hope the clashes end immediately,” Akturk underlined.

He also reiterated that Türkiye is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at resolving regional disputes through peaceful means.

“Problems can only be resolved through dialogue,” Akturk said.

‘No unusual activity along Türkiye–Iran border’

The interception came as Israel and the United States have continued a large-scale offensive against Iran that started on Saturday, killing at least 926 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Akturk said there has been no unusual activity along the Türkiye–Iran border despite tensions linked to the conflict.

The Defence Ministry spokesperson noted that heightened security measures remain in place along all borders, supported by technology-driven and layered defence systems.

He also expressed hope for an immediate end to the regional conflicts threatening civilian lives and stability.

