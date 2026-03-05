Türkiye is determined to safeguard its citizens and protect national airspace, the country’s Defence Ministry spokesperson said after a ballistic missile launched from Iran was intercepted by NATO air defence units in the Eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday.

The ministry said fragments later found in the southern province of Hatay were identified as debris from the air defence munition used during the interception. No casualties were reported.

“We reiterate our right to respond to hostile acts from any source while closely coordinating with NATO and allied partners as developments unfold,” Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk said during a press briefing on Thursday.

He also added that Türkiye continues to prioritise regional peace and stability.

Akturk said Ankara is closely monitoring developments amid joint Israeli-US attacks on Iran and Iran’s subsequent targeting of third countries.

“We hope the clashes end immediately,” Akturk underlined.

He also reiterated that Türkiye is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at resolving regional disputes through peaceful means.

“Problems can only be resolved through dialogue,” Akturk said.