In a tented encampment on Gaza’s southern coast of Al-Mawasi, Tariq Ahmed, a volunteer at a mobile soup kitchen, spends hours in line waiting for a pot of rice. When he finally returns to his shelter, he divides the contents among his six children. The meagre serving amounts to just a third of what they need.

Each child gets one meal a day, lunch, while dinner is abandoned altogether.

His youngest son, five-year-old Mahmoud, fights with his older siblings over an extra portion of food. He threatens to skip lunch if he isn’t promised food at night. “I’m hungry and can’t sleep,” Mahmoud says.

The children quarrel over scraps until their parents cede portions of their own meals to resolve the fight between the children.

Around 500,000 displaced people from Rafah and Khan Younis have crowded into Al-Mawasi , which has neither the infrastructure nor the resources to support them.

Israel has threatened to push more displaced from Gaza City into the same stretch of land. Al-Mawasi currently has an estimated population density of about 48,000 people per square kilometre, with nearly all residents living in makeshift tents.

Ahmed, 45, a former schoolteacher, tries to soothe his children as they devour their food. “God help us against those who starve us and brought us to this point, denying us food and drink,” he tells TRT World.

Last week, the UN declared Gaza to be experiencing the worst famine conditions it has ever recorded. International aid agencies warn of catastrophic hunger throughout the territory.

Ahmed has been unemployed since the war began, when the private school where he taught was destroyed. He describes his family’s current state as “the most difficult period in our lives in terms of starvation and our ability to carry out daily life tasks."

His health, like his family’s, has deteriorated steadily. Some days, he can no longer stand.

Responding to the IPC report describing Gaza's famine conditions, Ahmed says, “The report is far too late. We’ve been starving for five months. We can’t find a piece of bread, a cup of water, or a single pill. The world, its governments, its institutions, even the UN that claims to support freedom and human rights, has left us to perish.”

He describes hunger as an omnipresent force: “Everyone I know has lost weight. People cut their meals to once a day. The most basic foods are simply gone.”

The report states that Gaza has crossed all three famine thresholds set by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

These stipulations are: one in five households faces extreme food shortages; one in three children is acutely malnourished; and at least two in every 10,000 people are dying each day from starvation or the combined effects of malnutrition and disease.

Meeting even two of these indicators is sufficient to declare famine; in Gaza, the IPC found all three.

A late-July poll by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 79 percent of Jewish Israelis said they were either “not very troubled” or “not troubled at all” by reports of famine and suffering among Palestinians in Gaza.

Related TRT Global - UN-backed global hunger monitor officially declares famine in Gaza for the first time

‘Too weak to survive starvation’

Israel announced the opening of the so-called “ humanitarian corridors ” a month ago, after imposing a complete blockade in early March.

But displaced families say they have yet to see meaningful aid.

Ahmed and his family fled northern Khan Younis for Al-Mawasi more than a hundred days ago. Since then, he has received no assistance, international, UN, or local.

“Without aid, my family will die,” he tells TRT World. “The little food we manage to get comes irregularly, in small quantities, from soup kitchens. Some days we get nothing. Then my children go to bed hungry, and I try to quiet them with whatever scraps I can beg from neighbours.”

Warda Sharab, seventeen, holds up a photo of her twenty-one-year-old brother Louay, who has been paralysed since birth. His body is wasting away: he has lost ten kilograms in the past two months.

She angrily questions Israel's claims that no famine exists while showing her brother's skeletal frame.

“Before the war, he could crawl, sit, and move around. Now he can barely hold himself upright,” she tells TRT World.

Their mother, injured in an air strike, has been in Türkiye for medical care with Warda’s twin sister, Dana, since January. Warda has become Louay’s primary caretaker.