US President Donald Trump has hosted Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the White House for talks only weeks after threatening military action against the South American country and accusing the leader of pumping cocaine into the United States.

Their first face-to-face talks on Tuesday, aiming to ease months of tensions over Venezuela and drugs, came less than month after Trump threatened to topple Petro.

The pair warmly shook hands in the West Wing colonnade, according to photos released by Bogota.

But the visit was kept low-profile. Petro's car arrived by a side entrance, with none of the flags and fanfare typically accorded to heads of state visiting the White House.

Trump and Petro's meeting in the Oval Office was also being held behind closed doors for now, the White House said.

Pictures released by the Colombian presidency showed the two leaders talking in the Oval Office, accompanied by US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

One of the photos released by White House showed a Colombian delegation member holding a graphic that appears to say: "Colombia: America's #1 ally against narcoterrorists."

'He changed his attitude'

Trump on Monday suggested that Petro — who has continued to criticise Trump and the US operation to abduct Maduro — seems more willing to work with his administration to stem the flow of illegal drugs from Colombia.

"Somehow after the Venezuelan raid, he became very nice," Trump told reporters. "He changed his attitude very much."

Yet, bad blood between the leaders overshadows the sit-down, even as Trump sought to downplay any friction on the eve of the visit.

The conservative Trump and leftist Petro are ideologically far apart, but both leaders share a tendency for verbal bombast and unpredictability. That sets the stage for a White House visit with an anything-could-happen vibe.

In recent days, Petro has continued poking at the US president, calling Trump an "accomplice to genocide" in Israel-besieged Gaza, while asserting that the capture of Maduro was a kidnapping.

And ahead of his departure for Washington, Petro called on Colombians to take to the streets of Bogota during the White House meeting.