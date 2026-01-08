A magazine linked to North Korea's ruling party has sparked speculation about a potential successor to leader Kim Jong-un, according to a South Korean media report published on Thursday.

Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency said the article mentioning designating a successor to Kim appeared in a March 2025 issue of the North Korean Geunroja ("workers") magazine, published for officials of the Workers' Party of Korea. Yonhap managed to obtain the issue only recently.

The report has drawn attention as Kim, believed to be 42, has increasingly appeared in public with his young daughter, fuelling questions about succession.

The South Korean media suggests her name is Ju-ae. She is believed to have been born in 2012.

The magazine mentioned "issue of designating a successor to inherit the status and role of the political head and establishing (the designee's) leadership", Yonhap reported.

It described the issue as "central to handling the country's leadership succession".