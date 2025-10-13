WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners freed under Gaza ceasefire deal
154 freed prisoners deported to Egypt under Gaza ceasefire deal, Prisoners’ Media Office says.
Nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners freed under Gaza ceasefire deal
Nearly 100 prisoners with long jail terms arrived in Beitunia on two ICRC buses. / AA
October 13, 2025

Nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners have been released from Israeli detention on Monday under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Prisoners’ Media Office said buses carrying freed prisoners from Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, arrived in the town of Beitunia in the occupied West Bank.

The official news agency Wafa confirmed that 96 prisoners serving high jail terms arrived in the town aboard two buses of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Prisoners’ Media Office also said that 154 freed prisoners were deported to Egypt under the ceasefire deal.

It said buses carrying more than 1,700 prisoners released from the Negev Prison in southern Israel also arrived in Gaza.

“Under the current deal, 250 prisoners serving life sentences and long prison terms, as well as 1,718 prisoners arrested from Gaza after October 7, 2023, were released,” the office said in a statement.

Israel’s Prison Service, for its part, confirmed that 1,968 Palestinian prisoners had been released from prisons under the Gaza ceasefire deal.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the first group of freed prisoners arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza for medical examinations.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered to welcome the freed prisoners, with hundreds assembled in the hospital courtyards, while others waited outside for their arrival.

RECOMMENDED

Handover of Israeli hostages

The releases came after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas handed over 20 living Israeli hostages under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas said it will also hand over the remains of four Israeli hostages on Monday under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

A statement by the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the bodies of Guy Illouz, Yossi Sharabi, Bipin Joshi, and Daniel Perez will be transferred.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end a two-year Israeli war on the enclave.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race