Türkiye has launched transit trade with Saudi Arabia to keep shipments moving to regional countries amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced.

Speaking at a ceremony in Ankara, Bolat has stated that products unable to pass through the strategic waterway would be redirected through alternative logistics channels.

"We have launched transit trade through the agreement made with Saudi Arabia. With this, products that cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz will continue to reach countries in the region, some through pipelines and some through road transportation," he said.

Bolat confirmed that transit visas are now being issued under the arrangement, adding that the move would help sustain trade flows across the Gulf.

Alternative routes

Referring to the war that began in late February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, he said energy basins have been closed to traffic, causing serious disruptions in products including petrochemicals, chemicals, and fertilisers.