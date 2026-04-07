TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye launches transit trade with Saudi Arabia amid Strait of Hormuz crisis
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announces that products unable to pass through the strategic waterway are being redirected through alternative logistics channels.
Türkiye launches transit trade with Saudi Arabia amid Strait of Hormuz crisis
Turkey redirects regional exports through Saudi Arabia as war halts shipping / AA
15 hours ago

Türkiye has launched transit trade with Saudi Arabia to keep shipments moving to regional countries amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced.

Speaking at a ceremony in Ankara, Bolat has stated that products unable to pass through the strategic waterway would be redirected through alternative logistics channels.

"We have launched transit trade through the agreement made with Saudi Arabia. With this, products that cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz will continue to reach countries in the region, some through pipelines and some through road transportation," he said.

Bolat confirmed that transit visas are now being issued under the arrangement, adding that the move would help sustain trade flows across the Gulf.

Alternative routes

Referring to the war that began in late February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, he said energy basins have been closed to traffic, causing serious disruptions in products including petrochemicals, chemicals, and fertilisers.

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The minister has stressed that the government is working to prevent economic interests from being damaged.

He noted that Türkiye has made major advances in logistics and now has a sector worth $112 billion.

On agriculture, Bolat has said Türkiye has sufficient stocks and expects record output this year.

He also confirmed the government has built adequate fertiliser stocks and reduced customs duties on imports to zero to prevent supply problems.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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