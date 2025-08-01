Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul for the Türkiye-Italy-Libya Cooperation Summit.
During the summit on Friday, President Erdogan emphasised the importance of joint efforts among the three nations to tackle the growing challenges in the Mediterranean basin, particularly irregular migration, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
Erdogan noted that addressing the root causes of irregular migration requires long-term, sustainable solutions and stressed the need for multilateral coordination.
The leaders agreed to reconvene following committee-level meetings to evaluate decisions and ensure the continuation of cooperation mechanisms, the directorate said.
Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
President Erdogan also drew attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, condemning Israel's ongoing attacks and underlining the urgent need for a ceasefire and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid.
Erdogan, the directorate said, reiterated that a lasting solution can only be achieved through the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Growing cooperation in energy, irregular migration
In June 2025, Türkiye and Libya signed a major energy deal to conduct joint geological and geophysical surveys across four offshore zones. The agreement, which includes a 10,000-kilometre seismic campaign, is expected to boost Libya’s untapped energy potential, with Türkiye providing key technical expertise and Italy acting as a vital downstream partner through pipelines like Greenstream.
Migration was another urgent topic, as Libya remains the main departure point for irregular crossings into the EU.
Italy has reported an 80 percent rise in arrivals from Libya this year, with over 21,000 migrants reaching its shores. All three countries underscored the need for coordinated measures to address the humanitarian and security challenges posed by the surge.
Türkiye and Italy, both NATO allies, have seen growing cooperation in recent years across trade, defence, and diplomacy. Earlier this year, Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar and Italian defence firm Leonardo signed a cooperation agreement, signalling deepening military ties.
Political solution in Libya
The summit also reinforced the shared commitment to a UN-backed political solution in Libya.
In previous declarations, Ankara and Rome expressed support for a Libyan-owned process to ensure the country’s unity and sovereignty. Libya has remained divided between rival administrations in Tripoli and Benghazi, with efforts to hold elections repeatedly stalling.
Türkiye has played a pivotal role in Libya since 2019, when it signed maritime and security agreements with the Tripoli-based government and provided military support to repel eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar's offensive. That intervention helped stabilise western Libya and paved the way for the current unity government.
Friday’s summit marked another step in Türkiye’s regional diplomacy and its strategic engagement with key Mediterranean partners on issues of energy, migration, and security.