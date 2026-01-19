Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Sunday described the Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement in Syria as a significant step towards establishing a “terror-free region,” a goal long emphasised by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The implementation of the agreement’s conditions will be closely monitored,” Duran said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, adding that the developments were not coincidental but reflected principles and warnings repeatedly voiced over the years by the president.

Duran said lasting stability in Syria depends on guaranteeing the rights of all ethnic and sectarian groups on the basis of equal citizenship.

“A Syria that preserves its territorial integrity and is cleared of terrorist organisations is key to regional peace,” he added, saying that steps taken and efforts made by the Syrian government in this regard are important.