Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
‘A Syria that preserves its territorial integrity and is cleared of terrorist organisations is key to regional peace,’ Türkiye’s communications head says.
Duran said lasting stability in Syria depends on guaranteeing the rights of all ethnic and sectarian groups on the basis of equal citizenship. / AA
January 19, 2026

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Sunday described the Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement in Syria as a significant step towards establishing a “terror-free region,” a goal long emphasised by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The implementation of the agreement’s conditions will be closely monitored,” Duran said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, adding that the developments were not coincidental but reflected principles and warnings repeatedly voiced over the years by the president.

Duran said lasting stability in Syria depends on guaranteeing the rights of all ethnic and sectarian groups on the basis of equal citizenship.

“A Syria that preserves its territorial integrity and is cleared of terrorist organisations is key to regional peace,” he added, saying that steps taken and efforts made by the Syrian government in this regard are important.

Türkiye is a strong actor both on the ground and at the negotiating table, Duran said, noting that operations against terrorist groups are helping create a secure zone along Türkiye’s borders, while diplomatic efforts are supporting processes shaping Syria’s future.

“Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty are indispensable for Türkiye,” Duran said, adding that Ankara views its neighbour’s security as inseparable from its own and sees peace as a principle and stability as a goal.

