Israel has prepared to present Lebanon with a plan calling for “a long-term Israeli military presence” inside southern Lebanon, Israeli media reported.

The proposal is expected to be discussed during direct Israeli-Lebanese talks in Washington, DC on Tuesday, according to Israel's Channel 14.

The draft has been prepared by former Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the report, the plan would divide southern Lebanon into three zones.

The first would extend from the Israeli border to the "yellow line," roughly 7 to 8 kilometres inside Lebanon, where Israeli forces would maintain an "intensive military presence."

Troops would remain until Hezbollah is fully dismantled.

The second zone would stretch from the yellow line to the Litani River, where Israeli forces will be deployed before gradually handing control to the Lebanese army.

North of the Litani, responsibility for disarmament would rest solely with Beirut.