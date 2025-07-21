WORLD
1 min read
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Representatives of both parties signed the declaration following weeks of diplomatic engagement aimed at easing violence in the country’s east.
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Declaration of Principles signed after weeks of diplomacy amid ongoing conflict. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 21, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the signing of a Declaration of Principles between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebel group, formally known as the March 23 Movement (AFC/M23).

“I welcome the signature of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo & the AFC/M23,” Guterres said in a statement posted on X on Sunday.

“The UN remains committed to supporting efforts toward peace, protection of civilians & stability in the DRC in close collaboration with national authorities, regional & international partners,” he added.

Representatives of both parties signed the declaration on Saturday, following weeks of diplomatic engagement aimed at easing violence in the country’s east.

The deal comes just weeks after Rwanda and DRC signed a separate peace agreement on June 27 in Washington, fueling hopes for an end to the fighting.

RECOMMENDED

DRC and Western nations accuse Rwanda of backing M23 rebels since its resurgence in 2021, a charge Rwanda consistently denies.

The M23 rebel group, at the center of the conflict in eastern DRC, controls significant territory, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized earlier this year.

SOURCE:aa, AA
Explore
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump