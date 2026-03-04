WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
Berlin and Brussels rule out military participation, press for diplomacy and warn that force alone cannot resolve the spiralling Middle East conflict.
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
(FILE)Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius (left) with Belgium’s Defence Minister Theo Francken (centre) at EU meeting in Brussels, May, 2025. / AP
6 hours ago

Germany and Belgium have ruled out joining ongoing US-Israeli military strikes against Iran, as European leaders voiced concern over escalation and renewed calls for diplomacy.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Wednesday told lawmakers in Berlin that Germany would not take part in the conflict.

“Germany is not a party to the war. The German Armed Forces will not participate in this war,” Pistorius said during a parliamentary debate. “Germany will do everything in its power to contribute to de-escalation and to contain the further spread of violence.”

While acknowledging debates over whether US and Israeli actions comply with international law, Pistorius argued that Iran’s leadership has long violated international norms and pursued hostility towards Israel.

“One thing is clear: The Israeli-American attacks are directed against a regime that wants to destroy Israel,” he said, describing Tehran as repressive at home and destabilising abroad.

At the same time, he cautioned that military strikes without a credible postwar plan risk prolonging instability. 

“History teaches us that starting wars is much easier than ending them,” Pistorius said. “We need a solid exit strategy, but I do not see one at the moment.”

RelatedTRT World - US 'can't stop everything' that Iran fires, Pentagon admits
RECOMMENDED

Belgium ‘will not do that’

In Brussels, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken delivered a similarly firm message, telling parliament that Belgium would not support the current US-Israeli offensive.

“We are not going to do that,” Francken said, drawing a distinction between potential defensive assistance to regional partners and participation in strikes he described as being “against international law.”

Francken noted Belgium could respond to formal requests from countries such as Jordan or the United Arab Emirates under international law, and that EU obligations could require assistance to Greek-administered Cyprus if necessary. But he stressed that joining offensives against Iran was a separate matter.

The statements reflect growing caution within the European Union as the conflict widens following US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes across the region.

Both ministers emphasised that Europe must not remain a bystander in shaping the region’s future — but signalled that diplomacy, not deeper military engagement, should be the path forward.

RelatedTRT World - Iranian drones may disrupt Strait of Hormuz for months, analysts warn
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attack on LNG ship in Mediterranean
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Kuwaiti F/A-18 identified as jet that shot down three US F-15 fighters in 'friendly fire': report
Uzbekistan's president introduces life imprisonment for pedophilia under new decree
11-year-old girl killed in Kuwait as debris from intercepted aerial targets hits a home
So it begins! War on Iran spooks investors as markets go into freefall
US raises risk level for travel to four Arab states in updated advisory
China begins grand political meetings to outline five-year growth plan
Myanmar junta starts rationing fuel for private vehicles, as Middle East crisis disrupt supply
South Korea Navy chief suspended over alleged role in failed martial law bid
ASEAN diplomats 'seriously concerned' over Middle East escalation, urge respect for UN Charter
Israeli-US war on Iran largest US military buildup in Middle East in decades: CENTCOM
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report