Germany and Belgium have ruled out joining ongoing US-Israeli military strikes against Iran, as European leaders voiced concern over escalation and renewed calls for diplomacy.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Wednesday told lawmakers in Berlin that Germany would not take part in the conflict.
“Germany is not a party to the war. The German Armed Forces will not participate in this war,” Pistorius said during a parliamentary debate. “Germany will do everything in its power to contribute to de-escalation and to contain the further spread of violence.”
While acknowledging debates over whether US and Israeli actions comply with international law, Pistorius argued that Iran’s leadership has long violated international norms and pursued hostility towards Israel.
“One thing is clear: The Israeli-American attacks are directed against a regime that wants to destroy Israel,” he said, describing Tehran as repressive at home and destabilising abroad.
At the same time, he cautioned that military strikes without a credible postwar plan risk prolonging instability.
“History teaches us that starting wars is much easier than ending them,” Pistorius said. “We need a solid exit strategy, but I do not see one at the moment.”
Belgium ‘will not do that’
In Brussels, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken delivered a similarly firm message, telling parliament that Belgium would not support the current US-Israeli offensive.
“We are not going to do that,” Francken said, drawing a distinction between potential defensive assistance to regional partners and participation in strikes he described as being “against international law.”
Francken noted Belgium could respond to formal requests from countries such as Jordan or the United Arab Emirates under international law, and that EU obligations could require assistance to Greek-administered Cyprus if necessary. But he stressed that joining offensives against Iran was a separate matter.
The statements reflect growing caution within the European Union as the conflict widens following US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes across the region.
Both ministers emphasised that Europe must not remain a bystander in shaping the region’s future — but signalled that diplomacy, not deeper military engagement, should be the path forward.