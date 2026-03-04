Germany and Belgium have ruled out joining ongoing US-Israeli military strikes against Iran, as European leaders voiced concern over escalation and renewed calls for diplomacy.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Wednesday told lawmakers in Berlin that Germany would not take part in the conflict.

“Germany is not a party to the war. The German Armed Forces will not participate in this war,” Pistorius said during a parliamentary debate. “Germany will do everything in its power to contribute to de-escalation and to contain the further spread of violence.”

While acknowledging debates over whether US and Israeli actions comply with international law, Pistorius argued that Iran’s leadership has long violated international norms and pursued hostility towards Israel.

“One thing is clear: The Israeli-American attacks are directed against a regime that wants to destroy Israel,” he said, describing Tehran as repressive at home and destabilising abroad.

At the same time, he cautioned that military strikes without a credible postwar plan risk prolonging instability.

“History teaches us that starting wars is much easier than ending them,” Pistorius said. “We need a solid exit strategy, but I do not see one at the moment.”