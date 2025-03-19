The Hungarian National Assembly passed a law on Tuesday banning gatherings that violate child protection regulations, effectively providing legal grounds to prohibit “pride marches”.

Government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs announced the decision on X, stating that public displays of homosexuality are now classified as a child protection concern under a new amendment.

The legislation, submitted by MPs from the ruling Fidesz–KDNP party, expands penalties beyond event organisers to include participants. Under the new law, fines must be paid within 30 days or will be collected as taxes, with proceeds going to child protection programs.

The move is part of Hungary’s broader policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, which has received praise from families concerned about the protection of their children and potential grooming.

The legislation builds upon Hungary’s 2021 “child protection” law, which restricts the depiction or promotion of homosexuality to minors.

In addition to the safety measures against the LGBT community, Orban’s government has introduced significant economic reforms to support families and encourage higher birth rates.