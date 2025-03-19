WORLD
2 min read
Hungary bans 'pride march' for violating child protection laws
Government cites child protection concerns amid conservative policies, family-focused reforms.
00:00
Hungary bans 'pride march' for violating child protection laws
Hungary bans 'pride marches' / AP
March 19, 2025

The Hungarian National Assembly passed a law on Tuesday banning gatherings that violate child protection regulations, effectively providing legal grounds to prohibit “pride marches”.

Government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs announced the decision on X, stating that public displays of homosexuality are now classified as a child protection concern under a new amendment.

The legislation, submitted by MPs from the ruling Fidesz–KDNP party, expands penalties beyond event organisers to include participants. Under the new law, fines must be paid within 30 days or will be collected as taxes, with proceeds going to child protection programs.

The move is part of Hungary’s broader policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, which has received praise from families concerned about the protection of their children and potential grooming.

The legislation builds upon Hungary’s 2021 “child protection” law, which restricts the depiction or promotion of homosexuality to minors.

In addition to the safety measures against the LGBT community, Orban’s government has introduced significant economic reforms to support families and encourage higher birth rates.

RECOMMENDED

One of the most notable initiatives is the introduction of a sweeping reform to support mothers by largely exempting them from paying income tax. Orban described it as the largest tax cut in Europe and the entire Western world, marking the dawn of a new era for Hungary’s economy.

The measures aim to revitalise Hungary’s inflation-stricken economy and address demographic challenges by encouraging larger families.

Orban has emphasised the importance of completing the government’s family policy and doubling the tax benefits available in relation to children, acknowledging that previous economic challenges had diminished their value.

Despite the incentives, Hungary continues to face demographic challenges, with birth rates remaining below the replacement level needed to sustain population growth.​​​​​​​

Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues