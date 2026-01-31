Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country shares Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision for regional prosperity, praising Ankara’s diplomatic role in the region.

In an interview with CNN Turk during his visit to Türkiye on Friday, Araghchi said Türkiye’s views on Iran have consistently been “constructive”, adding that this approach has been important for Tehran.

He noted that Iran also observed Ankara’s constructive stance during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025.

“There is a very strong bond between the Iranian and Turkish nations. President Erdogan said, ‘Using diplomacy will benefit the region’. Türkiye is also working to find a path to a solution in the region. We view these efforts positively,” Araghchi said.

Negotiations with US

Addressing the possibility of negotiations with the US, Araghchi said there is currently no serious basis for talks with Washington.

He emphasised that for negotiations to be sincere and result-oriented, the atmosphere of threats and pressure must first be eliminated, stressing that progress is impossible without agreement on the content, format and rules of any talks.

The US often seeks to engage Iran through third countries, he said, adding that Tehran remains open to fair and balanced diplomacy.

However, he underlined that a fair agreement cannot be achieved without mutual respect and equal conditions.