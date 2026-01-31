WORLD
2 min read
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye's views on Iran have always been "constructive", and this has been important for Tehran, says Abbas Araghchi.
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
(FILE) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a press conference in Istanbul, Turkiye, January 30, 2026. / AA
January 31, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country shares Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision for regional prosperity, praising Ankara’s diplomatic role in the region.

In an interview with CNN Turk during his visit to Türkiye on Friday, Araghchi said Türkiye’s views on Iran have consistently been “constructive”, adding that this approach has been important for Tehran.

He noted that Iran also observed Ankara’s constructive stance during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025.

“There is a very strong bond between the Iranian and Turkish nations. President Erdogan said, ‘Using diplomacy will benefit the region’. Türkiye is also working to find a path to a solution in the region. We view these efforts positively,” Araghchi said.

RelatedTRT World - Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat

Negotiations with US

Addressing the possibility of negotiations with the US, Araghchi said there is currently no serious basis for talks with Washington.

He emphasised that for negotiations to be sincere and result-oriented, the atmosphere of threats and pressure must first be eliminated, stressing that progress is impossible without agreement on the content, format and rules of any talks.

The US often seeks to engage Iran through third countries, he said, adding that Tehran remains open to fair and balanced diplomacy.

However, he underlined that a fair agreement cannot be achieved without mutual respect and equal conditions.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump

Prepared for all scenarios

Araghchi said the strikes carried out in June created deep distrust on Iran’s part, calling on Washington to remove this distrust if it genuinely seeks diplomacy.

Referring to Iran’s defensive capabilities, he said that “if there is an attack, we will give a shocking, harsh, and very powerful response”.

He added that Tehran is prepared for all scenarios and has the capacity to defend itself independently.

Iran prioritises diplomacy, the top diplomat stressed.

Araghchi also rejected claims of a possible government change in Iran, saying the country’s political system is “deeply rooted”.

Turning to Syria, he reiterated Iran’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity and stability, and said Israel must withdraw from Syrian territory.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure