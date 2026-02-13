Israeli forces fired at an Al Jazeera news crew on Friday as it covered an illegal settler attack in the town of Talfit, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the broadcaster said.

The Qatar-based channel reported that soldiers shot towards its team, causing partial damage to camera equipment.

Al Jazeera correspondent Tharwat Shaqra said in a live broadcast that troops used live ammunition against the crew before firing a tear gas canister that directly struck and damaged filming gear.

She said the journalists were positioned in a clearly visible, open area and were targeted without being asked to leave the location.

The Israeli forces did not immediately comment on the incident.

Israel closed Al Jazeera’s operations inside Israel on May 5, 2024, and shut its offices in the occupied West Bank on September 22, 2024, with the closure order repeatedly extended.

On December 23, 2025, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said the channel would be barred from operating “forever”.