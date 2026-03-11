Senior officials at the United Nations and dozens of member states have called for an immediate end to fighting in Lebanon, where escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have pushed the country towards a wider regional conflict.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council in New York on Wednesday, Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s undersecretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, warned that the violence must stop before the crisis spirals further.

“An immediate de-escalation and cessation of violence is imperative,” she told the council.

Global calls for restraint

Around 30 countries, including several that contribute troops to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, issued a joint statement expressing “deep alarm” at the rapid escalation.

Speaking before the council meeting, France’s UN ambassador Jerome Bonnafont said Lebanon must be supported during the crisis.

“Faced with war, Lebanon must be supported. Its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be preserved,” he said.

Bonnafont added that the countries backing the statement — including France, United Kingdom, Germany, India and South Korea — strongly condemned Hezbollah’s attacks.

Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon defended Israeli military attacks, saying they would continue as long as threats persist.

“Israel will do whatever is necessary to stop rockets fired at our people,” he said.