WORLD
2 min read
UN calls for halt to Lebanon fighting as war intensifies
Diplomats warn of a deepening humanitarian crisis and regional instability as clashes between Israel and Hezbollah draw global concern.
UN calls for halt to Lebanon fighting as war intensifies
(FILE) Representatives attend a UN Security Council meeting, after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026. / Reuters
March 11, 2026

Senior officials at the United Nations and dozens of member states have called for an immediate end to fighting in Lebanon, where escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah have pushed the country towards a wider regional conflict.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council in New York on Wednesday, Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s undersecretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, warned that the violence must stop before the crisis spirals further.

“An immediate de-escalation and cessation of violence is imperative,” she told the council.

Global calls for restraint

Around 30 countries, including several that contribute troops to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, issued a joint statement expressing “deep alarm” at the rapid escalation.

Speaking before the council meeting, France’s UN ambassador Jerome Bonnafont said Lebanon must be supported during the crisis.

“Faced with war, Lebanon must be supported. Its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be preserved,” he said.

Bonnafont added that the countries backing the statement — including France, United Kingdom, Germany, India and South Korea — strongly condemned Hezbollah’s attacks.

Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon defended Israeli military attacks, saying they would continue as long as threats persist.

“Israel will do whatever is necessary to stop rockets fired at our people,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Middle East war chokes aid routes as Strait of Hormuz effectively closes: UN
RECOMMENDED

‘US, Israel fueling broader conflict’

The debate exposed deep divisions among global powers.

Russia accused the United States and Israel of fueling the broader conflict through their strikes on Iran.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Anna Evstigneeva said the actions of Washington and Israel were pushing the region “ever deeper into chaos.”

Lebanon’s envoy Ahmad Arafa said his country had been dragged into a conflict it did not choose.

“Lebanon finds itself trapped in a war between Israel and Hezbollah,” he said, warning that the country is facing “an extremely dangerous moment and a true humanitarian catastrophe.”

RelatedTRT World - Israel's UN envoy dodges questions on use of white phosphorus in Lebanon

Mounting humanitarian crisis

Lebanese officials say more than 630 people have been killed in 10 days of fighting, while over 800,000 residents have been displaced.

Tom Fletcher, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told the council that Lebanon and the wider region are facing “a moment of grave peril.”

He warned that the conflict is rapidly worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Toxic plume from Iran oil fires drifts towards Central and South Asia
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel