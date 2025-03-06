Emphasising strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Türkiye has said the preservation of peace and stability in the country is possible “with common sense and restraint.”

In a written statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the developments following the court verdict against Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, one of the two entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, were followed “closely and with concern.”

“Türkiye has always emphasised its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The preservation of peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina is only possible by acting with common sense and restraint.”

The statement pointed out that it is important to avoid unilateral actions and discourses that could damage the stability in the country and to seek solutions to problems through dialogue and consensus.