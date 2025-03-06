TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Peace, stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina possible 'with common sense, restraint' — Türkiye
Foreign Ministry expresses 'strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina'.
00:00
Peace, stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina possible 'with common sense, restraint' — Türkiye
The statement pointed out that it is important to avoid unilateral actions and discourses that could damage the stability in the country. / AA
March 6, 2025

Emphasising strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Türkiye has said the preservation of peace and stability in the country is possible “with common sense and restraint.”

In a written statement on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the developments following the court verdict against Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, one of the two entities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, were followed “closely and with concern.”

“Türkiye has always emphasised its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The preservation of peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina is only possible by acting with common sense and restraint.”

The statement pointed out that it is important to avoid unilateral actions and discourses that could damage the stability in the country and to seek solutions to problems through dialogue and consensus.

RECOMMENDED

It also emphasised that Türkiye will continue to provide all kinds of support for the peace and welfare of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the future as it has done in the past.

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced Dodik to one year in prison and a 6-year political ban for “not respecting the decisions of the Office of the High Representative.”​​​​​​​

Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat