Syria holds first public trials in Aleppo for suspects linked to coastal unrest
The first session includes the prosecution of detainees on charges of inciting sectarian strife, theft, and assaults on internal security forces and the Syrian Arab Army.
A judge speaks during the trial at the Palace of Justice in Aleppo. / Reuters
November 18, 2025

Public trial sessions have opened in Syria to prosecute people accused of violations in the country’s coastal region in March 2025, according to local media.

The state-run SANA reported on Tuesday that trial sessions started at the Palace of Justice in Aleppo in northern Syria.

The first session includes “the prosecution of detainees on charges of inciting sectarian strife, theft, and assaults on internal security forces and the Syrian Arab Army,” the agency added.

The state-run TV channel Al-Ikhbariya broadcast a video showing the defendants accused of violations arriving at the palace.

Seven people accused of violations on March 6 in the coastal region, and seven former regime members accused of committing war crimes appeared at Tuesday’s session, the channel reported.

The first trial session was originally scheduled to be held on Monday. Syrian authorities did not provide a reason for postponing the trial to Tuesday.

Widespread violations

Syria’s coastal region witnessed widespread violations, including killings, torture, looting, and burning of homes, primarily targeting Alawite communities, according to a report by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

The violations were reportedly committed by individuals, security personnel, and remnants of the former regime of Bashar al Assad, resulting in the death of at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, the report showed.

The UN Commission acknowledged the Syrian authorities’ commitment to identifying the perpetrators and pursuing accountability for the incidents.

Since Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria and pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.

