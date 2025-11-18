Public trial sessions have opened in Syria to prosecute people accused of violations in the country’s coastal region in March 2025, according to local media.

The state-run SANA reported on Tuesday that trial sessions started at the Palace of Justice in Aleppo in northern Syria.

The first session includes “the prosecution of detainees on charges of inciting sectarian strife, theft, and assaults on internal security forces and the Syrian Arab Army,” the agency added.

The state-run TV channel Al-Ikhbariya broadcast a video showing the defendants accused of violations arriving at the palace.

Seven people accused of violations on March 6 in the coastal region, and seven former regime members accused of committing war crimes appeared at Tuesday’s session, the channel reported.

The first trial session was originally scheduled to be held on Monday. Syrian authorities did not provide a reason for postponing the trial to Tuesday.

Widespread violations