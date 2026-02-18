TÜRKİYE
1 min read
President Erdogan extends Ramadan wishes to the nation and Muslim world
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses hope that the holy month will strengthen unity and bring blessings to humanity.
President Erdogan extends Ramadan wishes to the nation and Muslim world
President Erdogan attends a governors’ meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. / AA
4 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday extended his wishes for the holy month of Ramadan, expressing hope that it brings blessings and unity to the nation, the Muslim world, and all humanity.

He expressed his wishes on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, stating that the holy month “brings goodness to our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity.”

The president described the period as “these blessed days when the doors of mercy are opened” and prayed that they strengthen solidarity.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also prayed that “these blessed days strengthen our unity and togetherness.”

Explore
Israel deploys thousands of forces across occupied West Bank as Ramadan begins
No covert nuclear tests by Moscow or Beijing, Kremlin insists
Türkiye marks 74 years in NATO with growing defence industry
Uproar after Indian professor touts Chinese robot dog as homegrown tech
Israeli far-right minister pushes forced transfer of Palestinians from West Bank, Gaza
India's Modi meets Spanish PM Sanchez to boost ties in digital sector, trade
Australian senator condemned over anti-Muslim rhetoric
Japan's lower house formally appoints Sanae Takaichi as PM
Vatican won't participate in Trump's 'Board of Peace': top diplomat
How Israel’s decades-long settlement project erases Palestinian state
US, Japan announce first tranche of $550B in investments
France, Algeria revive security mechanism in bid to pull ties back from brink
'Meaningful progress' made in Ukraine war talks: Witkoff
Israel orders land seizure in northern occupied West Bank, targeting key archaeological site
In pictures — Thousands gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque for first Tarawih prayer of Ramadan