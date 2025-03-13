TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Top Turkish officials meet Syria's AlSharaa in Damascus
The meeting lasted approximately 3 hours and bilateral relations and regional developments were discussed.
00:00
Top Turkish officials meet Syria's AlSharaa in Damascus
The Turkish officials' visit, aimed at official talks, also includes meetings with their Syrian counterparts. (AA) / AA
March 13, 2025

A trio of top Turkish officials have met with Syrian President Ahmad AlSharaa during a working visit to neighbouring Syria.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Ibrahim Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization, were received by AlSharaa in the capital Damascus on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish officials' visit, aimed at official talks, also includes meetings with their Syrian counterparts.

The meeting, in which bilateral relations and current developments in the region were discussed, lasted approximately 3 hours.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices