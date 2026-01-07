Hungary's foreign minister has criticised European plans to establish military hubs in Ukraine, saying it "pushes Europe closer" to a direct confrontation with Russia.
"Yesterday (Tuesday) in Paris, the Coalition of the Willing made yet another proposal that pushes Europe closer to a direct confrontation with Russia," Peter Szijjarto said on X on Wednesday.
He noted that Hungary will "stay out of this."
"We support peace talks, including negotiations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and firmly reject this latest move towards war," Szijjarto added.
‘Coalition of the Willing’
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration of intent in Paris following the conclusion of the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in the French capital.
After talks with Ukraine's allies in Paris, the UK and France said they would "establish military hubs across Ukraine."
Russia previously expressed that a deployment of armed forces of other countries in Ukraine under any pretence would be "absolutely unacceptable" and that it would regard this as "preparations for foreign military intervention."