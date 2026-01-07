Hungary's foreign minister has criticised European plans to establish military hubs in Ukraine, saying it "pushes Europe closer" to a direct confrontation with Russia.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) in Paris, the Coalition of the Willing made yet another proposal that pushes Europe closer to a direct confrontation with Russia," Peter Szijjarto said on X on Wednesday.

He noted that Hungary will "stay out of this."

"We support peace talks, including negotiations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and firmly reject this latest move towards war," Szijjarto added.