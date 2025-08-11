Spain has been battling large wildfires in one of its most severe summers in recent years, with flames devouring tens of thousands of hectares and forcing evacuations from rural villages to UNESCO World Heritage sites, local media reported.

Spain's Ecological Transition Ministry said on Monday 39,155 hectares have been burned nationwide between January 1st and August 3rd, 9 percent more than last year’s figure for the same period, though still 37 percent below the 10-year average of 62,235 hectares, according to the Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.

Of the 4,735 recorded fires this year, 3,274 were small “conato de incendio” (less than one hectare) and 14 were large wildfires exceeding 500 hectares, a total that surpasses the decade’s average.

The data concluded that 39.96 percent of fires have occurred in the northwest of the country, 24.44 percent in the Mediterranean, 35.27 percent in inland communities, and 0.34 percent in the Canary Islands.

Several blazes remain active in Galicia.

In Castro de Escuadro, a fire that triggered Level 2 emergency protocols and was lifted on Sunday, destroyed around 300 hectares in the Maceda municipality of the Ourense city.

Other incidents include a controlled blaze in A Fonsagrada, Lugo, affecting about 150 hectares, a stabilised fire in A Estrada, Pontevedra, with some 20 hectares burned, and another in Vilarino de Conso, Ourense, with similar damage.

Further east, the autonomous community of Castilla and Leon is battling around 10 active fires.

Among the most serious is the wildfire in Molezuelas de la Carballeda, Zamora, which has burned over 3,500 hectares, prompting the evacuation of several villages.