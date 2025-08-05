The president of J Street, one of the largest pro-Israel advocacy groups in the United States, has acknowledged that Israel has broken the international genocide convention in its carnage in Gaza.

"I have ... been persuaded rationally by legal and scholarly arguments that international courts will one day find that Israel has broken the international genocide convention," Jeremy Ben-Ami wrote in a blog post published Sunday.

Ben-Ami described the realisation as deeply personal and painful, asking: "How can it be that Israel – the state founded by a people who experienced genocide – could itself be committing this most heinous of crimes?"

He noted that for many in the Jewish community, the idea is "inconceivable," and even raising the question is seen as an "outrage."

The longtime pro-Israel figure cited Israel’s denial of food and basic necessities to civilians, soldiers shooting at people trying to collect aid, the destruction of Gaza’s entire infrastructure, and the forced displacement of the population into "intolerably small areas" as violations that "simply have no justification."