WORLD
2 min read
One civilian killed in Cambodia as fresh border clashes with Thailand erupt
Fighting near Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province has displaced 1,500 families, with Thailand reporting 15 nationals killed as border tensions escalate.
One civilian killed in Cambodia as fresh border clashes with Thailand erupt
A Cambodian military personnel stands on a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province / Reuters
July 25, 2025

At least one Cambodian civilian was killed and five others were injured during border clashes with Thailand, a Cambodian provincial official said, marking the second day of renewed violence between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Meth Meas Pheakdey, a spokesperson for the Oddar Meanchey provincial administration, said the fighting occurred in Banteay Ampil district, near the disputed border area.

Around 1,500 Cambodian families have been evacuated to safer areas, he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Health Ministry says 15 Thai nationals have been killed in the conflict with Cambodia as of early Friday.

RelatedTRT Global - Uneasy calm in Thailand, Cambodia, as Malaysia steps in to ease tensions

Tensions explode into full-scale conflict

Tensions flared again in May, when Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged gunfire in a small, disputed border zone claimed by both sides.

RECOMMENDED

A Cambodian soldier was killed, and each country blamed the other while insisting it had acted in self-defence.

Although both governments later agreed to de-escalate, each continued to threaten non-military retaliatory actions, keeping tensions high.

Thailand imposed tighter restrictions along the border, halting nearly all crossings except for students, patients, and individuals with essential needs. On Thursday, Thai authorities announced a complete border closure.

In response, Cambodia banned Thai films and television programmes, halted imports of Thai fuel, fruits, and vegetables, and suspended some international internet links and energy supplies from Thailand.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland