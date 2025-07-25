At least one Cambodian civilian was killed and five others were injured during border clashes with Thailand, a Cambodian provincial official said, marking the second day of renewed violence between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Meth Meas Pheakdey, a spokesperson for the Oddar Meanchey provincial administration, said the fighting occurred in Banteay Ampil district, near the disputed border area.

Around 1,500 Cambodian families have been evacuated to safer areas, he wrote on Facebook.



Meanwhile, Thailand's Health Ministry says 15 Thai nationals have been killed in the conflict with Cambodia as of early Friday.

Tensions explode into full-scale conflict



Tensions flared again in May, when Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged gunfire in a small, disputed border zone claimed by both sides.