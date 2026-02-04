Thousands of people were displaced after a massive fire swept through an islet in the southern Philippines.

The blaze broke out around 10:00 pm (1400 GMT) in Barangay Lamion and raged for nearly four hours, destroying about 1,000 houses built on stilts and made largely of light materials, state news agency PNA reported. Strong winds fuelled the flames, allowing the fire to spread rapidly across the densely packed community.

A video shared on Facebook by the S/B F&M SeaJet page showed massive flames engulfing the region.