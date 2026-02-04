Pakistan's decision to boycott its cricket match against India at the T20 World Cup was a way of showing solidarity with Bangladesh after it was ousted from the tournament, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said.

Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after refusing to play in India, which is co-hosting the tournament with Sri Lanka. Pakistan's government then said it would allow its national team to take part but that it would have to boycott its group game against archrival India.

The government initially did not give a reason for its decision, but Sharif said during a meeting with his cabinet members that it was because of Bangladesh's exclusion.

“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif said.

“We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision.”

Pakistan had been set to play India on February 15 in Sri Lanka.

The ICC had reacted to the Pakistan government’s announcement of a boycott and warned the Pakistan Cricket Board of the consequences.