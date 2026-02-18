Thousands of Palestinians have performed the first Tarawih prayer of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as Israeli police maintained a visible presence across the site.

Worshippers filled the mosque’s covered prayer halls and open courtyards in the evening, while Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneineh, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, led the evening prayers.

Footage shared online showed Israeli police stationed inside the compound and moving among worshippers during the prayers.

The prayers have come against the backdrop of heightened tensions in occupied East Jerusalem, particularly in and around the Old City and the Al-Aqsa compound, where Israeli authorities have stepped up arbitrary measures, including arrests and temporary bans against religious figures and activists.