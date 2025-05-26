Israel's military is pushing forward with an intensified offensive to impose control over three-quarters of Gaza within the next two months, effectively compressing nearly 2 million Palestinians into just a quarter of the besieged territory, according to multiple media reports and official statements.

The plan, reportedly detailed in a recent high-level briefing, would see Israeli forces occupying approximately 75 percent of the Palestinian coastal enclave, around 275 out of Gaza's total 365 square kilometres by July.

The remaining Palestinian population would be squeezed into three heavily restricted areas: Gaza City in the north, refugee camps in central Gaza, and the Masawi area in the south.

Israeli officials claim the objective is to dismantle Hamas's infrastructure and rescue hostages, but human rights advocates warn that the offensive will drastically escalate civilian suffering and displacement.

The Israeli military already occupies around 40 percent of the enclave, following renewed assaults that began after a short-lived truce in March.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced the government's extremist stance in a recent video posted on Telegram, declaring that Israeli forces are making significant advances.

"We will take control of all the territory of the strip," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel's war would continue until Hamas is defeated.

But critics point out that Israel has not defeated Hamas — even after months of bombardment and ground operations — casting doubt on the stated goals of the war.

