Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s “full control” and was open for non-military vessels, but military ones would get a “forceful response,” two semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported.

The threat came after Washington said it would enforce a blockade on the Iranian ports as of 1400GMT on Monday.

Tensions have simmered despite a ceasefire after a marathon US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement, setting the stage for a showdown.

Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who led Iran’s side in the talks, addressed Trump in a statement on his return to Iran: “If you fight, we will fight.”

The war, which is entering its seventh week, has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets.

Iran threatened ports in the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman after the US announced a blockade on Iran’s ports and coastline.