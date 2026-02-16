WORLD
Japan resumes trial operations at world's largest nuclear plant
Tokyo Electric Power Company plans start of full-scale commercial operation of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant’s No. 6 reactor on March 18.
Kashiwazaki Kariwa, one of the world's largest nuclear facilities, is pictured in Kashiwazaki, Niigata prefecture, Japan, on January 21, 2026. / Reuters
15 hours ago

Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) began power generation and transmission on a trial basis on Monday from a reactor at the world’s largest nuclear power plant as it prepared to resume nuclear power supply for the first time in nearly 14 years, Kyodo News Agency reported.

The company, still dealing with the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, plans to start full-scale transmission from the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant’s No. 6 reactor on March 18.

In late January, the No. 6 reactor became TEPCO’s first to restart since the meltdown of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex triggered by an earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

The turbine began operating on Sunday evening, and electricity transmission started early on Monday after no problems were detected.

During the trial, TEPCO will repeatedly disconnect and reconnect the generator while gradually raising output from 20 percent to full capacity. The reactor last transmitted electricity in March 2012 before shutting down for routine inspections.

Another reactor at the plant is also expected to restart, having already secured regulatory approval. However, most nuclear reactors in Japan remain offline due to lingering safety concerns after the Fukushima accident.

As part of its decarbonisation push, the government aims to maximise nuclear energy use by restarting reactors that meet strict safety standards.

The No. 6 reactor was initially restarted on January 21 but was shut down due to an alarm sounding during control rod extraction. It went back online on February 9.

Monday’s transmission was also delayed due to a malfunction in a neutron-measuring device.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
