Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Boeing says Southeast Asia is set to become one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, projecting thousands of new aircraft orders and a surge in demand for pilots, crew and technicians as travel rebounds.
A Boeing plane is displayed at the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
February 4, 2026

Southeast Asia offered the biggest growth potential for global air travel, Boeing said on Wednesday, as it forecast demand for almost 5,000 new aircraft in the region over the next 20 years.

The region, which has trailed other parts of the world in recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on aviation, is now catching up fast as travel rebounds and new opportunities emerge, said the firm's vice president of commercial marketing, Darren Hulst.

"This is a growth market and Southeast Asia actually leads the world in terms of regional growth potential," he told a briefing during the Singapore Airshow.

"A growing middle class and strong tourism demand are driving this rise in air travel across the region's domestic and international routes," he told journalists.

To support the expected fleet growth of 4,885 new planes, Southeast Asia's aviation industry is expected to need 243,000 new professionals, including 62,000 pilots, 103,000 cabin crew and 78,000 new technicians, Hulst added.

Southeast Asia is a vast region where air connections play a vital role, particularly in archipelagic nations such as Indonesia.

Regionally, "air travel continues to be the most efficient way to connect people and places", Hulst said.

Boeing on Tuesday signed a deal with Air Cambodia for 10 "narrowbody" 737 Max 8 passenger liners, the deal first to be announced at this year's Singapore Airshow.

The two-engined plane usually carries 178 passengers and has a range of around 6,500 kilometres.

Now in its tenth year, the Singapore Airshow is the region's premier aviation exhibition event and features both civilian and defence companies.

