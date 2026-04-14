WAR ON IRAN
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Iran accuses five Arab states of participating in US-Israeli attacks, demands compensation
Iranian ambassador to UN claims Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan 'breached their obligations' by allegedly enabling US-Israeli attacks on Tehran.
Iran accuses five Arab states of participating in US-Israeli attacks, demands compensation
Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir-Saeid Iravani, speaks outside the UN Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York City, US, on March 10 2026 / Reuters Archive
5 hours ago

Iran has demanded compensation from five Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan, accusing them of participating in US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

In a Monday letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Iran's UN Envoy Amir Saeid Iravani claimed those states "breached their international obligations" by allegedly enabling US-Israeli attacks against Iran.

As a result, they should be held responsible and pay compensation for the losses suffered during the war, he said.

The regional hostilities escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on February 28.

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Tehran launched strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week. Thousands were killed and injured across the region.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early on Sunday, without reaching an agreement.

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SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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