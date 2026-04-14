Iran has demanded compensation from five Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan, accusing them of participating in US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

In a Monday letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Iran's UN Envoy Amir Saeid Iravani claimed those states "breached their international obligations" by allegedly enabling US-Israeli attacks against Iran.

As a result, they should be held responsible and pay compensation for the losses suffered during the war, he said.

The regional hostilities escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on February 28.