WAR ON GAZA
Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli hostage to ICRC
Hamas has so far released 20 Israeli hostages alive and handed over the remains of 13 others under the truce deal.
The coffin has been transferred to the Red Cross and is on its way to Israeli troops in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
October 20, 2025

Hamas handed over the remains of an Israeli hostage to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday evening under a ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army said.

A statement said the coffin has been transferred to the Red Cross and is on its way to Israeli troops in Gaza.

Hamas earlier said that it would hand over the body of another Israeli captive under the ceasefire deal after it was recovered from under the rubble.

Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 13 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement which took effect between Israel and Hamas on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 68,000 people and injured more than 170,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
