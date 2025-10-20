Hamas handed over the remains of an Israeli hostage to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday evening under a ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army said.

A statement said the coffin has been transferred to the Red Cross and is on its way to Israeli troops in Gaza.

Hamas earlier said that it would hand over the body of another Israeli captive under the ceasefire deal after it was recovered from under the rubble.

Hamas has already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 13 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement which took effect between Israel and Hamas on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.